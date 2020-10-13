Another dank, rain-filled day.

That's what the forecasters at the National Weather Service are calling for Tuesday, which figures to be a lot like Monday: Damp, cool, wet, windy.

After patchy early morning fog, the weather service said Long Islanders face a day with temperatures in the mid-60s, humidity in the 90% range and wind gusts as high as 23 mph — with steadier east winds of 7 to 13 mph.

Light rain is expected to blanket much of the area, the weather service said, in response to "an area of low pressure" approaching from the south. Clouds, the weather service said, will "linger" into this evening.

A small craft warning is in effect for the Long Island Sound and all South Shore bays, as well as ocean waters. The warning is in effect in the Sound until 2 p.m. Tuesday and along the South Shore through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A gale warning for ocean waters off Suffolk County expired at 4 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said. Still, forecasters warned, conditions remain "hazardous" for small craft and inexperienced mariners should avoid operating smaller vessels in such conditions.

The weather service said coastal flooding is possible Tuesday in low-lying areas along South Shore bays in Nassau and Suffolk, and warned the prime time for flooding of those areas will be until about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

"Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline" is possible, the weather service said, though minor benchmarks of less than one foot are likely.

The good news is sunny skies await Wednesday and Thursday. Highs are expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s.