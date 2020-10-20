Tuesday looks like one of those off-and-on-showers and possible thunderstorm days, especially before 3 p.m., when the odds of needing an umbrella are 80%, forecasters said.

And there also may be a few evening downpours.

Light rain and patchy fog are what Long Islanders can expect on Wednesday as well, particularly before 1 p.m., though the downpour odds diminish to 40%, according to the National Weather Service’s Islip office.

Thursday’s clouds are not supposed to bring rain, and after that, at least partly sunny days are expected through Monday.

Before that, Tuesday’s showers are expected to do little to relieve the unusual lack of rain, most noticeably in Suffolk, which the U.S. Drought Monitor says is abnormally dry. Only a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is forecast by the weather service, unless thunderstorms strike.

And once again, it will be surprisingly warm.

"High temperatures will be slightly above average with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s," the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There is another persistent theme: once again a central Atlantic Ocean storm is developing and this one could reach Bermuda as a possible hurricane later this week, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center. The storm's outermost bands may intensify Long Island's surf.

Tropical Storm Epsilon, now about 765 miles southeast of Bermuda, should turn north after reaching the resort island, an offshore track that may parallel the Eastern Seaboard.

The weather service explained: "This upper flow will also help deflect Hurricane Epsilon northeast away from the coast heading into this weekend, eventually shearing into this flow east of the Canadian Maritimes."

Consequently, Long Islanders will see most of the storm’s impact Thursday night and lasting through the weekend.

Wednesday and Thursday again will be noticeably warmer than usual: despite clouds, thermometers could rise to the low 70s, the weather service said — about 10 degrees above normal.

Friday will be the first at least partly sunny day in this period, with a daytime high in the mid-60s expected.

The same weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday, though Saturday night might be damp.

"The next chance of showers looks to be late Saturday into Sunday as a stronger cold front sags into the region," the weather service said.