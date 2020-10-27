Tuesday’s early morning fog should depart by dawn but the clouds will linger — though they are not expected to bring rain and the afternoon should be sunny, with a high around 60 degrees, forecasters said.

And then from Wednesday to Friday look for possible showers, which could be intensified by the Tropical Storm Zeta, according to the National Weather Service’s Islip office.

Long Island even may see some light snow Friday night.

However, Halloween on Saturday should be just about perfect for costumes — and standing in line to vote.

Saturday will be sunny and the daytime high will be around 50 degrees.

Sunday also should be mainly sunny, though morning rain is a risk.

Before that, Long Islanders can look for Tuesday’s overcast skies to linger.

"It should average out to be a mostly cloudy day, with the best interval of more sunshine likely toward midday," the weather service said.

The odds of rain on Wednesday are 20%. The afternoon should be sunny with highs in the upper 50s, the forecasters said.

Tropical Storm Zeta could begin to affect New York as soon as night falls on Wednesday.

"For Wednesday night look for partly cloudy to perhaps a brief period of mostly clear skies before clouds increase later at night in advance of tropical moisture approaching from the Gulf states,"´the weather service said.

The storm, located 85 miles east of Progresso, Mexico, and 560 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River at 5 a.m. Tuesday, is expected to have strengthened back into a hurricane by the time it hits U.S. Gulf states on Wednesday, said the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, which warned of storm surges along the coast, heavy rain and possibly even tornadoes on Friday.

"The core of the heavy rains associated with Zeta will push northeast from eastern Louisiana, across southern Mississippi, Alabama, northern Georgia through Wednesday night, and through the southern Appalachians into the mid-Atlantic on Thursday," the hurricane center said.

On Long Island, Thursday likely will begin with clouds. Rain, which may at times be heavy, becomes likely by the afternoon, and it will be warm, with highs in the upper 50s, the weather service said. The odds of downpours are 70%.

Friday’s precipitation odds rise to 90% and it will be colder and possibly windier.

Falling temperatures during the night may allow for the first snow of the season to arrive.

"Precip(itation) could end briefly as a rain/snow mix Fri(day) night, with the best chances for seeing any snow across the interior," the weather service said. It added: "Temps Fri/Fri night will be well below normal, with highs on Friday only from the 40s to around 50, then dropping to 25-30 inland Friday night, lower 30s most elsewhere, and mid- 30s in New York City."

Saturday should be an ideal autumn day — sunny with a daytime high around 50 degrees — good for waiting in line to vote, possibly in a Halloween costume.

Sunday morning promises sunshine. There is a chance of showers that afternoon and the daytime high again should reach the upper 50s, the weather service predicted.

Monday also will be sunny and just a few degrees cooler.