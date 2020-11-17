Winter lovers rejoice, as that is what it will feel like starting Tuesday — when snowflakes may mix in with rain — until Thursday, when temperatures zoom back up, forecasters said.

Tuesday's wintry-like rain may linger into the evening though the odds of showers are just 20%, the National Weather Service’s Islip office predicted.

The high for the day will be a mild 47 degrees. However, the wind chill will make it feel like 20 to 25. The nighttime low will be slightly below freezing at 30 degrees.

Wednesday’s sunshine will raise thermometers to 42 degrees. The wind chill, however, will make it feel like the 20s to 30s, the weather service said.

By Thursday the cold spell, courtesy of a Canadian high pressure system, is history.

The daytime high will be 50 degrees. Temperatures should climb almost into the 60s from Friday to Sunday, and then cool a bit as the workweek begins on Monday.