Tuesday will be sunny, Wednesday cloudy, and Thursday’s Thanksgiving rainy, but the day after the holiday — when leftovers rule — should be at least partly sunny, much like the weekend, forecasters said.

Tuesday’s breezes should not clock in at more than 11 mph, yet they will have an effect.

"Some remaining northwest gusty flow will keep temperatures cooler, with highs mainly in the mid- to upper 40s," the National Weather Service's Islip office said, referring to the greater tristate area.

The daytime high for Tuesday on Long Island will be 47 degrees. The nighttime low will be 32, according to the weather service.

Wednesday should be cloudy but a mild 55 degrees.

"Southerly winds will increase to around 15 mph with some gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range along the coast. A rebound of temperatures is forecast with highs in the low to mid- 50s, limited as more clouds move in ahead of the next frontal system," the weather service said.

Those holiday-wrecking showers, courtesy of a low pressure system, are forecast to arrive after midnight.

The chances of rain are 80%, the weather service meteorologists said, though no more than half an inch is expected.

There even is a chance of thunderstorms. (Anyone who wishes to see a lighting strike on Monday can see one an Islip weather service staffer tweeted from a security camera : https://twitter.com/NWSNewYorkNY/status/1330901460062617600?s=20)

Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s, the weather service said.

And then the outlook brightens for Friday and the weekend.

"High pressure will briefly follow providing dry and fair conditions for the day on Friday. A cold front is then expected to sweep through in association with a midlevel trough," the forecasters said.

That second system, however, will be what the weather service calls "moisture-starved," meaning it shouldn’t bring downpours.

"High pressure will then follow and be in control for the majority of the weekend providing dry weather and temperatures somewhat above normal," the weather service said.

Friday should be at least partly sunny, with a high during the day of 58 degrees.

Saturday should be a close match. Sunday should be sunnier, though a cooler daytime high of 51 degrees is expected.

And then there is a 40% chance of rain arriving Sunday night and continuing into Monday.