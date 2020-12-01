Tuesday begins with a 30% chance of showers, most likely between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. — and temperatures of 55 degrees, which will cool down to 47 by the late afternoon, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

Once again there will be powerful wind gusts, topping out at about 32 mph, though that is less than half the 69 mph recorded on the East End overnight.

As of 6:51 a.m., PSEG Long Island said it had turned the electricity back on for all but about 126 customers. More than 25,000 customers lost power during Monday's storm.

Woodbury in Nassau had the most rain on the Island: 2.19 inches. Jamesport in Suffolk recorded 1.78 inches, the county’s highest amount, according to the weather service.

ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 55° Mostly Cloudy 55°/35°

Wednesday and Thursday should be sunny with mild temperatures in the upper 40s, according to the weather service.

There is a 30% chance of rain on Friday though it will be a warmer 51 degrees.

Saturday looks to be bright and clear, with highs in the upper 40s. Once again there is a 30% chance of rain Sunday until Tuesday.