Long Island weather: Cold today, snow showers possible tomorrow

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Overnight temperatures right around freezing won’t become much warmer Tuesday, with a high in the upper 30s about as good as it will get, the National Weather Service said.

And that chilly weather is expected to last into Wednesday, when forecasters said scattered snow is possible. Well, scattered rain showers and possible snow showers, that is.

No accumulation is expected, according to News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

The weather service said that’s where we stand before warming daytime temperatures take us back into the upper 40s and low 50s later in the week. In fact, sunny and mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday and Friday before mostly cloudy skies and potential showers return to the area Saturday, forecasters said. Showers also are possible Sunday.

Meanwhile, a small craft advisory has been issued for all South Shore ocean waters, in effect through 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The weather service said off shore winds will bring seas of two to four feet, creating conditions hazardous to the operation of smaller vessels.

