Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high temperature of 42 degrees and a low of 30 expected, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Highs will be in the low 40s through Saturday, when temperatures are expected to dip slightly into the upper 30s and remain there on Sunday, the weather service said.

The week’s temperatures will hit a low of 27 degrees on Friday night, with lows in the 30s for much of the week on Long Island.

No precipitation is forecast through Monday, according to the forecast, which was taken mid-Island at a reading post at Farmingdale’s Republic Airport.