Tuesday marks the end of the recent stretch of thermometers rising to the 40s, forecasters said.

Starting Wednesday, when snow showers may arrive, look for colder days with thermometers reading in the mid-30s during the day and falling into the mid- to low 20s at night, according to the National Weather Service’s Islip office.

After Wednesday, sunshine should dominate the rest of the week.

Cloudy, with a chance of snow

Until then, the wind will make it feel colder on Tuesday — more like 20 to 25 degrees, the forecasters advised — as a northwest wind could range from 8 to 17 mph.

"It should start off mostly clear, with an increase in cloud cover by midday, especially north and west of New York City," the weather service said.

And the sun will be harder to spot on Wednesday.

"Clouds increase further Wednesday morning as an upper level trough and surface cold front move across the region. This system could bring some light snow showers or flurries to the region," the weather service said.

However, none of the white stuff is expected to stick.

A trough is an elongated low pressure system. It can deliver rain as moisture condenses as it rises.

Wednesday night’s low will be 22 degrees. Thursday’s daytime high will hit 38 degrees.

The rest of the week should see temperatures in a similar range. And no more precipitation.

Or as the weather service said: "Temperatures will be at or slightly above normal through the long term."

The next low pressure system that may bring rain, now over the Great Lakes, could weaken and only affect the East End. Precipitation from the main low, expected to head south from New England, "will have a tough time making it over the Appalachians," the weather service said.