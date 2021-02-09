'Hazardous travel expected' with snow, rain today, forecasters say

Light snow and rain are likely on Long Island Tuesday and while Wednesday will be fair, Thursday and Friday also could deliver at least some snow, forecasters said.

So could Sunday, after a sunny Saturday.

Monday’s Washington Birthday holiday, at least right now, should be sunny, however.

As for this Tuesday, the National Weather Service said less than one inch of snow will fall on Long Island but warned that the snow could affect the morning and evening commutes, with "hazardous travel expected."

"Light snow is expected across the region at the onset early this morning, then as warmer air moves in just above the boundary layer along the coastal area, light rain is expected to mix in with the snow," the weather service said.

Generally, the boundary layer is "the lowest one or two kilometers of the atmosphere," the weather service says.

And then, the weather service said, "A changeover to all rain is likely across eastern Long Island this afternoon as the warmer air moves in and the rain/snow lines shifts farther to the north and west."

The daytime high is expected to be 39 degrees.

Wednesday should be sunny and while thermometers should hit 33 degrees, the wind chill will make it feel like 15 to 25.

And then the snow may return: The odds of snow are 30% on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 30s predicted.

Saturday looks to be at least partly sunny with highs around 30 degrees.

There is a 50% chance of snow on Sunday, however, and highs will be around the freezing mark.

Monday's daytime high is expected to hit 30 degrees amid sunshine, the weather service said.

However, the weather service cautioned its forecasts may shift as the systems shaping the weather are highly complicated right now.

"Forecast confidence throughout the period will be below average," the weather service said.

For example, cyclogenesis — defined as "the formation or intensification of a cyclone or low-pressure storm system" — could develop toward the weekend, the weather service said.

"This leads to a potential storm to contend with towards Saturday night into the first half of Sunday," the weather service said.

Do rest assured, however, that it will be cold.

"The only high confidence aspect of the forecast is with respect to overall temperatures. Temperatures should average below normal through the period," the weather service said.

February’s mean temperature is 32.8 degrees and it typically ranges from 25.2 to 40.3, according to weather service records that began in 1963.

.