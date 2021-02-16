Intense rain on Tuesday should start ending by late morning and patches of fog could develop, making for a difficult morning commute, forecasters said.

"By the afternoon some breaks in the clouds will develop, especially late as temperatures should break out into the lower and middle 40s for the majority of the area," the National Weather Service said.

And then the polar vortex once again drives the weather, as Wednesday will be bright and cold — the last clear day before another storm arrives that could bring up to four inches of snow and sleet.

"The same area of arctic high pressure that has enveloped the heartland in record cold temperatures will spill over towards the East coast Tuesday evening and into Wednesday," the weather service said.

It added, "By early Wednesday morning wind chills will get back into the single digits inland and to the north, and around 10 or so closer to the city and the coast."

Thermometers will hit freezing Wednesday, though the wind chill will make it feel much colder.

Although Long Island is dodging the cross-country snowstorms now headed towards New England, the weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook starting Wednesday that runs into Monday.

"Low pressure will bring another round of wintry weather to the area late Wednesday night into Friday," the weather service said. "At this time, accumulating snow changing over to a wintry mix is expected."

Thursday’s odds of precipitation are 90% and a mixture of two to four inches of snow and sleet may fall. Highs are expected to be in the low 30s.

Friday has a 60% chance of rain possibly mixed with snow, mainly before 7 a.m. Highs will be in the mid-30s, the weather service said.

Saturday and Sunday, however, both should be fair and cold, with thermometers hitting freezing.

Another storm may arrive on Monday. There is a 50% chance of rain and snow, and the high is expected to be in the low 40s.