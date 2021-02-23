Black ice could make roads treacherous for commuters Tuesday morning as temperatures slide back below freezing by dawn, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service issued a special statement about this hazard due to snow melt and recent precipitation — about one inch of snow fell Monday in Nassau, with none reported in Suffolk.

And umbrellas are advisable Tuesday, as the odds of rain are 60%, the weather service said.

The rain should fall mainly between noon and 5 p.m. The day will also be gusty with a daytime high of 42 degrees.

After that, the weather should alternate between fair and rainy or snowy.

Wednesday should be sunny and surprisingly warm. The daytime high should hit at least 47 degrees.

"Highs will be above normal levels for this time of year in the middle and upper 40s. It is possible for the New York City/New Jersey metro to reach the lower 50s," the weather service said.

Sunshine will dominate Thursday and Friday, though both days will be cooler. A daytime high of 41 degrees is expected on Thursday and 37 on Friday.

Saturday, however, has a 50% of snow and rain before 1 p.m., which then should turn mainly into rain, the weather service said. Highs are expected to be in the low 40s.

Sunday should be mostly sunny but that afternoon could see more rain, which could last into Monday. Possibly, the weather service said, the precipitation "may be mainly rain across the coast with a wintry mix inland."

Highs both days will be in the mid-40s, the weather service said.