With howling winds expected to gust up to 50 mph, Tuesday’s wind storm could blow down or uproot trees and send anything not tied down flying, the National Weather Service warned.

The powerful breezes anticipated prompted the weather service to issue a wind advisory that runs until 4 p.m. and a hazardous weather outlook.

The winds already may have caused one pre-dawn accident in Setauket, where a woman behind the wheel of a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country van on Main Street crashed into a large tree that had fallen across the road, Suffolk police said. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-serious injuries after the approximately 3:38 a.m. collision near Harmony Lane.

The PSEG Long Island outage map showed 928 customers were without power as of 5:22 a.m. By 6:22 a.m., the utility was reporting 569 customers without power.

Tuesday will otherwise be sunny and cold, with a daytime high expected to hit 34 degrees but the wind chill making it feel like 5 to 15 degrees, the weather service said.

The winds should gradually calm as the evening rush hour nears, and then Long Islanders can look forward to at least partly sunny skies through next Monday. Daytime temperatures will rise into the high 40s on Wednesday, before gradually cooling as the week wears on, to around freezing.

High winds across the region

All those "knock you off your feet" wind gusts on Tuesday are caused by the clash between a departing low and an arriving high, the weather service explained.

"The gradient between these two systems will remain tight, resulting in a windy day. Northwest winds 15-20 mph with gusts into the 40 mph range," the weather service said. "A few peak gusts are expected to reach near 50 mph."

And Long Island is just one of the northeast areas feeling the blasts.

"High wind warnings are scattered across the region, along with widespread wind advisories from the northern Mid-Atlantic into New England," said the Weather Prediction Center, which is an arm of the weather service.

The gradually cooling temperatures this week can be pinned on a Canadian high pressure system.

"Mild temps with highs from the mid-40s to mid-50s on Wednesday will only reach the lower/mid-40s on Thursday and the 30s on Friday," the weather service said.

Saturday should be the sunnier day of the weekend, though Sunday’s clouds should only partly blot out the sun. Daytime highs around 40 degrees are predicted both days.

Right now, a low developing in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to veer offshore too far south to bring any rain to Long Island on Sunday, though that may change, the weather service advised.

After another blustery night, Monday should be sunny with a daytime high just topping freezing.