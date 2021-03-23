Dense fog may obscure the roads Tuesday morning — but after it burns off around 9 a.m., look for a sunny and mild day, the National Weather Service said.

The daytime high will almost hit 60 degrees, though that fog might return Tuesday night.

And then rain looks likely for much of the week, starting Wednesday, when the odds of precipitation are 60%, the weather service estimated.

"The showers will gradually move to the east into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning where patchy fog will still be possible," said the weather service, which predicted light winds.

Highs will be in the mid-50s, the weather service said.

Thursday’s skies should be cloudy, and it will be unusually warm.

"High temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 60s with some interior locations potentially rising into the low 70s," the weather service said.

The rain may return Thursday night and last into Friday, when the odds of precipitation are 50%. Once again, it should be mild: the daytime high could hit 62 degrees, the weather service said.

Saturday promises to be bright and clear, with a daytime high just below 60 degrees.

Sunday and Monday, however, share the same odds of showers: 50%.

"Temperatures will be above normal through the weekend then drop back to near seasonal levels by Monday," said the weather service.

Sunday's high should be 53 degrees, the weather service. It predicted a cooler daytime high of 51 degrees on Monday.