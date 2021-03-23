TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Fog this morning, then sunny and mild

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Dense fog may obscure the roads Tuesday morning — but after it burns off around 9 a.m., look for a sunny and mild day, the National Weather Service said.

The daytime high will almost hit 60 degrees, though that fog might return Tuesday night.

And then rain looks likely for much of the week, starting Wednesday, when the odds of precipitation are 60%, the weather service estimated.

"The showers will gradually move to the east into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning where patchy fog will still be possible," said the weather service, which predicted light winds.

Highs will be in the mid-50s, the weather service said.

Thursday’s skies should be cloudy, and it will be unusually warm.

"High temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 60s with some interior locations potentially rising into the low 70s," the weather service said.

The rain may return Thursday night and last into Friday, when the odds of precipitation are 50%. Once again, it should be mild: the daytime high could hit 62 degrees, the weather service said.

Saturday promises to be bright and clear, with a daytime high just below 60 degrees.

Sunday and Monday, however, share the same odds of showers: 50%.

"Temperatures will be above normal through the weekend then drop back to near seasonal levels by Monday," said the weather service.

Sunday's high should be 53 degrees, the weather service. It predicted a cooler daytime high of 51 degrees on Monday.


						  																									                                                                      
				

	  	  
	   
Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.
 	

			

		

        			    

    
                      



    

    

	  	     	    	    	  	        	      	
  			 

  



	  	     	              
	 

  





		  



		  	     	                

      
More news

               				       

          
                        				  			
																						 
	 																								    		    	    Some countries won't receive vaccines in bulk until
	  	
	
                              
          							            LI COVID-19 vaccine, testing companies look abroad
       

                        				       

          
                        				  			
																						 
	 																								    		    	    Since December some Kings Park parents have gotten
	  	
	
                                  								              
                    
          												
			          'It's definitely nice that throughout all this, people are still thinking of us'
       

                        				       

          
                        				  			
																						 
	 																								    		    	    Some 95,600 cars passed through the intersection of
	  	
	
                              
          									            Study: Five of the most crowded intersections in NY are in Nassau
       

                        				       

          
                        				  			
																						 
	 																								    		    	    The reform plan includes a program instituting body-worn
	  	
	
                              
          									            Nassau police reform plan approved in 16-3 vote
       

                        				       

          
                        				  			
																						 
	 																								    		    	    John Patrick Holian, headmaster of St. Martin de
	  	
	
                              
          									            Headmaster suspended after allegedly ordering student to kneel during apology
       

                        				       

          
                        				  			
																						 
	 																								    		    	    Dr. Steven Lindo, founder and president of Springboard
	  	
	
                                  								              
                    
          												
			          Motherboard = A tech springboard for these young people
       

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

	 

		      

    Didn’t find what you were looking for?