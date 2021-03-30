Tuesday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid to upper 50s, the National Weather Service said.

But rain will arrive Wednesday and then temperatures will take a dive for the end of the work week, before bouncing back up to around 60 degrees by Sunday, weather service meteorologist Jay Engle said.

Wednesday is expected to start with some light showers early in the day, followed by rain in the afternoon. Up to about 1½ inches of precipitation is expected on Long Island, the weather service said.

Highs will be mostly in the low to mid 60s, Engle said.

Then Thursday, look for windy conditions with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

As for Friday morning, Engle said, "It'll be pretty cold, actually."

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees Friday morning, with wind chills making it feel like the upper teens. It will warm up a bit as the day goes on, with highs predicted in the low to mid 40s, Engle said.

Long Islanders can then look forward to a "dry and mild" weekend, with warmer temperatures, Engle said. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 50s and close to 60 degrees by Sunday.