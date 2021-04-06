Tuesday’s sunny skies and mild temperatures — the daytime high will be 66 degrees — should set the pattern for fine weather lasting through Saturday, the forecasters said.

And then Long Island’s odds of rain are 40% on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

But on Tuesday, the humidity will be quite low. That dry air, coupled with breezes that may gust up to around 20 mph, will increase the risk of brush fires from late morning to early evening, said the weather service, which issued a special weather statement.

The high pressure system providing the fine spring weather will stay in control until gradually weakening over the weekend, the weather service said.

So look for Wednesday to also be sunny, with temperatures reaching 64 degrees, and calmer winds.

Thursday, also mostly sunny, will not be quite as warm, thanks to an east wind that lasts into the weekend.

"Temperatures trend a few degrees cooler especially at the coast on Thursday as more of an onshore easterly flow sets up with coastal locations more in the upper 50s to near 60 with mostly mid-60s across the interior for highs," the weather service said. "The easterly flow will become persistent and steady along the coast Friday through the weekend and into Monday."

As a result, the high temperatures from Friday to Monday "will stay in a mid-50s to lower 60s range with lows at night staying within the 40s," the weather service said.

Friday’s sunshine will be followed by clouds Saturday.

Showers may arrive Saturday night and linger into Monday, the weather service said.