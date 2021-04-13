The rain has largely moved on, clearing the way for mostly sunny conditions Tuesday — but more showers are likely this week, the National Weather Service said.

Highs are expected to be in the low to possibly mid-60s Tuesday, the weather service said.

Then on Wednesday, there is a slight chance of rain in the afternoon, with highs in the low 60s predicted. Showers should become "more numerous" overnight and into Thursday morning, the weather service said.

Thursday will be a "wet and fairly breezy day," with rain that could become moderate in intensity at times. The rain is expected to continue through the night, and one to two inches of precipitation is possible, the weather service said.

Highs will be in the low 50s, the weather service said.

Rain is also possible Friday. The day will otherwise be mostly cloudy, with highs near 50 degrees.

But take heart: Saturday and Sunday are expected to be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s, the weather service said.

Similar weather is predicted for Monday.