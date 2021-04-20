Tuesday’s delightful sunny skies and mild daytime high of 66 degrees will give way to clouds at night, the forecasters said.

Showers and possibly thunderstorms may arrive on Wednesday afternoon, sweeping in from the Ohio Valley, according to the National Weather Service and its Weather Prediction Center.

While thermometers should hit 61 degrees during the day on Wednesday, look for temperatures to plunge to 35 that night as the low pressure system bringing the storm "develops along the sharp cold front," delivering snow to northern New England, the prediction center said.

On Long Island, wind gusts Wednesday night could be as high as 25 mph to 35 mph —but they do offer at least one benefit, the weather service said.

Noting the growing season officially starts Wednesday, the weather service said, "The strong winds will prevent any frost development."

And the storm should move swiftly through the area. About a quarter of an inch of rain should fall Wednesday, though possibly more during any thunderstorms, and just a tenth of an inch that night, the weather service estimated.

Thursday’s skies should be clear and bright, and the day will be a cool 52 degrees, the weather service said. It will also be breezy, with gusts as swift as 37 mph predicted.

"Highs on Thursday will be well below normal in the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s near the coast," the weather service said.

The winds will calm a bit that night but should still be strong enough to keep any frost from forming — though it will be cold enough.

"Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s for most locations," the weather service said.

Sunshine should be abundant Friday and Saturday, with daytime highs in the low 60s and night time lows in the 40s.

Rain may return early Sunday morning, part of a storm headed up from the Carolinas, and showers may last through the day. The odds of rain are 70%, the weather service said.

The daytime high on Sunday should reach 57 degrees.

High pressure returns on Monday, bringing mostly sunny skies and sending daytime thermometers up to 61 degrees.