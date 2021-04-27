TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Partly sunny, with highs near 60

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Tuesday brings at least partly sunny skies and a daytime high of 59 degrees, the forecasters said.

Light showers are expected to move across the region Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

"The light showers should shift quickly to our east through early this morning," the weather service said.

Wednesday, when the sun will be dodging some clouds, will see thermometers rise to 74 degrees during the day.

"Temperatures will be well above normal on Wednesday, especially away from the immediate coast," the weather service said.

That night, there may be some scattered showers. The odds of rain are 20%, the weather service estimated.

Those odds rise to 40% on Thursday, mostly after 8 a.m. The daytime high will be 69 degrees.

"Temperatures cool into Thursday with more widespread cloud cover," the weather service said.

And it will be a bit cooler Friday as well, as a cold front arrives.

"Immediately behind the cold front into Friday temperatures will average somewhat above normal, then the cooler air arrives into the weekend as temperatures return to normal," the weather service said.

Friday may see a few showers — the odds of rain are 30% — and the daytime high should be 67 degrees, the weather service said.

Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny, with daytime highs in the low 60s.

And then look for balmier weather.

"A warming trend should then ensue late in the weekend and into early next week," the weather service said.

Monday should be at least partly sunny, with a high of 65 degrees.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

