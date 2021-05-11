TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a slim, 20% chance of afternoon and evening showers — the only rain likely through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Surface high pressure is building in from the west today with conditions expected to remain mostly dry through much of the morning and early afternoon," the weather service said.

A low pressure system now over Maine and southeast Canada may bring a weak cold front to Long Island, triggering isolated showers after noon on Tuesday.

"While it's not likely these will be strong enough to produce thunder, it's not out of the realm of possibility that there be a rumble of thunder with a stronger shower," the weather service advised.

The high for the day should reach 63 degrees.

And it could be breezy, with wind gusts reaching 25 mph or more.

In high pressure systems, air falls in a column, cooling and drying. In contrast, air rises in columns in low pressure systems, allowing vapor to condense into clouds and rain.

Daytime highs from Wednesday to Monday should run around the mid- to upper 60s. Night time lows will be in the upper 40s to 50, the weather service said.

The high pressure system should dominate the weather through Sunday, the weather service said, before possibly giving way to a warm front on Monday.

"Much of the time will be dry," the weather service said.

However, there is a "slight chance to chance probabilities for showers" Friday through Sunday, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

More news

Suffolk County police investigate a fatal crash on
Police: NYPD officer killed in LIE crash
Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino is seen near
Astorino to launch GOP bid for New York governor
People pray outside the Guru Nanak Barbar of
Donations sought for India amid COVID-19 outbreak
Jessica Beauvais, of Hempstead, is led out of
Hempstead woman indicted in hit-run that killed NYPD officer
In a letter to three Nassau County Legislators,
AG James hits Nassau methods for probing police misconduct
Students at the SUNY Empire State College campus
Officials: COVID-19 vaccine required for in-person SUNY, Hofstra students this fall
Didn’t find what you were looking for?