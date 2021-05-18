Tuesday’s skies should be sunny and thermometers will climb to a high of 80 degrees during the day, though showers and even a thunderstorm may arrive by the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A high pressure system sitting along the Eastern Seaboard is delivering the sunshine. A cold front may produce the rain.

The eastern sections of the tri-state area have higher dewpoints, and thus are more likely to see showers, the weather service said. And wind gusts as swift as 45 mph "are not totally out of the question" should any thunderstorms blow in, it advised.

The weather service added: "With (the) loss of daytime heating, showers and thunderstorms will diminish in coverage Tuesday night."

The departure of the cold front will then allow the high pressure system to dominate.

Air falls to the ground in these systems, cooling and drying, so they usually produce blue skies.

Look for lots of sunshine on Wednesday, with a daytime high of 85 degrees predicted, and the same sunny skies on Thursday though the daytime high will be about 10 degrees cooler.

Friday should be at least partly sunny and again, slightly cooler, with thermometers topping out at 70 degrees, the weather service said.

Clouds, however, may signal the arrival of a low pressure system, which means isolated showers are possible and could dampen parts of the weekend.

"Models remain in disagreement as to the extent and coverage of precipitation," the weather service said.

Right now, the weather service predicts a mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high of 72 degrees.

Sunday looks sunnier, and the high for the day should reach 76 degrees.

Monday should start the work week off with sunshine and a daytime high of 74 degrees.