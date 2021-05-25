Tuesday will be a day that makes summer-like heat seem like a distant possibility.

And that is just two days after Kennedy Airport broke its record of 89 degrees, set in 1980, by at least two degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Look for clouds Tuesday and a high near 67 degrees, with breezes topping out at 16 mph.

And then it all changes again, with scattered showers arriving late Wednesday night. After a sunny Thursday, rain may dampen Friday afternoon and potentially linger into Saturday — the start of Memorial Day weekend — and even threaten Sunday afternoon.

"By Wednesday, a reinforcing cold front moving across the Great Lakes will push the showers and thunderstorms steadily eastward toward the northeastern U.S. as heat is forecast to intensify up and down the East Coast Wednesday afternoon," the weather service's Weather Prediction Center said.

It advised, "The Mid-Atlantic states could see readings challenging daily high temperature records, after another day of relatively cool and damp conditions today."

Wednesday likely will be mostly sunny with a high of 76 degrees, the weather service said.

But it could be warmer: The weather service said there is "a window for strong heating for areas from the New York City/New Jersey metro area and points north and west Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures making a run into upper 80s/lower 90s."

It added, "To the east, southerly flow off the cool ocean waters should keep temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s along the south and east coast."

The odds of scattered showers after 2 a.m Thursday are 50% and they might be accompanied by thunderstorms and damaging winds, the weather service said.

Further, the weather service cautioned, there is "an isolated severe hail threat."

After that, Thursday should be mostly sunny and warm, with a daytime high of 84 degrees predicted.

That is 10 to 15 degrees warmer than usual for the season, the weather service said.

Friday, which will be cooler due to a cold front, favors morning accomplishments, including early starts to getaways for the three-day national holiday: there is a 70% chance of rain after 2 p.m., the weather service said.

"Low pressure approaching the Mid-Atlantic brings the likelihood of rain Friday afternoon and evening," the weather service said.

Warm, rising air in low pressure systems can condense vapors into clouds and rain. Falling air in high pressure systems, however, cools and dries, allowing skies to clear.

Under cloudy skies, Friday’s daytime temperatures should top out at 76 degrees during the day.

Saturday morning may see sprinkles. The weather service assessed the chances of rain at 30% before 2 p.m. The high for the day will be 64 degrees and it may be only partly sunny.

"The area of low pressure slowly shifts south and east Saturday through Monday as high pressure builds in from the north," the weather service said. "There will still be a chance of rain on Saturday, especially in the morning."

There is also a risk of a few afternoon showers, it added.

Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high of 64 degrees.

And yet, the weather service cautioned, "Additional showers will be possible as an upper trough approaches for Sunday afternoon."

A trough is an elongated area of low pressure.

Monday, however, should see clear skies and a warmer daytime high of 73 degrees, the weather service said.