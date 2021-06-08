Tuesday’s sun will burn off a few morning patches of fog before dodging scattered showers and thunderstorms by the early afternoon that likely will last into the evening, forecasters said.

The risk of flash floods, high wind gusts and possible lightning strikes prompted the National Weather Service to issue a hazardous weather outlook for southeast New York, northeast New Jersey and Connecticut. The weather service estimated rainfall could top two inches.

The rest of the work week ahead — though not the weekend — will likely also bring rounds of possible rain and storms. The odds range from 20% to 40% for much of that period.

And the intense heat will be on the way out.

Cold front to bring relief

Tuesday’s daytime high may hit 78 degrees, the weather service said, and the chances of showers and storms are 40%. Any storms may advance slowly, increasing the potential for heavier rain especially during any thunderstorms, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s daytime high will be a warmer 83 degrees. And once again, rainfall could exceed two inches during any intense thunderstorms, possibly causing flash floods in spots, the weather service advised.

And then the heat should begin to fade, according to the weather service's Weather Prediction Center.

"A cold front will make slow progress southward across the Great Lakes and northeast U.S. through early Thursday, bringing some relief to the recent hot weather for these areas by the end of the week," the prediction center said.

"It will remain hot and humid with July-like conditions across the remainder of the central and eastern U.S. with highs running five to 15-plus degrees above seasonal averages in many cases, with the greatest anomalies across the northern Plains and portions of the Northeast through Wednesday," the predicton center continued.

Thursday on Long Island should be at least partly sunny and cooler, with a daytime high of 77 degrees. The odds of showers drop to 20% after midday.

Friday should be even cooler — the daytime high will reach 68 degrees and there is a 40% chance of more showers, the weather service said.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday hold the promise of exceptionally fine weather, with mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the low to mid-70s predicted.

However, passing showers are at least possible during each of those three days, the weather service said, adding: "But little if any instability will allow for any precipitation to remain showers and not thunderstorms."