Aside from some late-morning to early-afternoon showers and thunderstorms, Tuesday should be at least partly sunny with a comfortable daytime high of 76 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

The chances of showers are 60%, mainly from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They could reappear Tuesday night, probably before 11 p.m. The odds of rain then are 30%, the weather service said.

Tropical Storm Bill, the second named storm of the 2021 season, was about 240 miles southeast of Nantucket at 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service's Hurricane Prediction Center.

The storm "will continue moving northeastward over the Atlantic and will not cause any direct impacts to the U.S.," the weather service's Weather Prediction Center said.

It added, "However, some showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Northeast today as a couple of fronts move through the region, which will also cause below normal temperatures."

Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high during the day of 77 degrees and a night time low of 57.

Temperatures into early next week should hover around the upper 70s to low 80s during the day, and the 60s at night, according to the weather service.

Sunny stretch, then rain

Wednesday’s fine and sunny weather results from an approaching cold front that will allow high pressure to shift in from the west through Thursday, the weather service said.

Look for sunshine on Thursday and Friday — though the weekend might begin with rain on Saturday, most likely before 2 p.m., with the odds of showers assessed at 30%, the weather service said.

A shortwave trough, defined as a disturbance in the mid or upper part of the atmosphere that can help produce thunderstorms, may deliver those showers on Saturday ahead of a cold front, the weather service said.

Saturday night also could be soggy: the odds of rain are also 30%.

Sunday and Monday should offer sunny skies, as the weather service predicts a high pressure system will return on Sunday.

High pressure systems can chase away the clouds as their falling air dries and cools. Low pressure systems, with warm rising air, can allow vapors to condense into rain.

"Coastal locations over the weekend will be in the lower 80s (cooler along the immediate south shore of Long Island and southeast Connecticut), with the mid and upper 80s inland (90 possible in the NJ metro)," the weather service said.