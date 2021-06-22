Tuesday’s clouds will likely thicken as a cold front arrives and showers sweep in, mainly after 2 p.m., the forecasters said.

By 10 a.m., thermometers may have hit their high for the day of 75 degrees, the National Weather Service said, predicting temperatures will then decline to 66.

Not only is there is a high risk of rip currents at Long Island’s ocean beaches but the chances of downpours Tuesday are 90%. Still, only a quarter of an inch of rain at most is predicted, and flooding is not expected, the weather service said.

"Despite the heavy rain forecast, (I) am not expecting any type of flooding as these heavy downpours are expected to be short-lived and have some movement to them," the weather service meteorologist said in the daily statement.

That is not the case for much of the southern Mid-Atlantic to the eastern Gulf Coast, where the weather service's Weather Prediction Center predicts a slight risk of excessive rainfall and thunderstorms as the front moves through.

Out West, what the prediction center calls "a plume of moisture" rushes into the southeast and southern California through Thursday. Thunderstorms may result though in spots where the rain evaporates before it hits the ground, wildfires could erupt, it warned.

Back on Long Island, the rain could continue until 8 p.m. or so on Tuesday and then a high pressure system begins developing, which will bring fair weather through Friday, the weather service said.

Clear skies result from high pressure systems as their air dries and cools as it falls to the ground.

Wednesday to Friday should be mostly sunny, with temperatures rising no higher than 76 degrees, the weather service said.

"Temperatures will be close to or a few degrees below normal with a Canadian airmass transitioning through," the weather service said.

And then look for possible rain, the weather service said: the chances are 30% on Saturday and Sunday, and they rise to 40% on Monday.

Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s in the Saturday to Monday period.

"A warming trend can be expected for the weekend as the southwest flow strengthens," the weather service said. The term "flow" refers to wind.

And, according to the weather service, "Humidity will increase on Sunday, resulting in higher apparent temperatures."

The days will be warm and muggy, with showers and possible thunderstorms expected on Sunday and Monday, most likely "during the peak heating hours each day," the weather service predicted.