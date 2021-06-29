TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long Island weather: Heat advisory today, with chance of rain

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
It’s going to be hot Tuesday with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms expected periodically through Sunday, July 4, according to the National Weather Service.

There remains a heat advisory for much of the tri-state area, except southwestern Suffolk, through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The high temperature Tuesday is expected to hit 91 degrees, but factoring in the heat index it will feel as high as 101, the forecast says.

There’s a 20% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and then again at night. The day’s low is expected to be 74 degrees.

Wednesday brings a 40% chance of showers after 2 p.m. and then again at night. The high for the day is expected to be 92 degrees, with a heat index up to 101.

Thursday yet again brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms before Friday cools down, to a high near 78 degrees. Thursday's high is expected to be 83 degrees.

Highs Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid-70s.

There is a chance of showers every day until Monday, when it will be sunny with a high of 82 degrees.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

