Triple threats dominate the forecasts for Tuesday and Wednesday: heat, humidity and late-afternoon to night time showers that may be accompanied by powerful thunderstorms, the forecasters said.

Looking out over the next seven days, just two of them — Saturday and Monday — are not expected to have downpours, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory has been issued for almost all of the tri-state area — with just a few exceptions, including eastern Suffolk and Connecticut’s southern coast. That advisory starts at 11 a.m. Tuesday and expires at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

"This will be the result of a hot and humid airmass...High temperatures are (going to be) in the low to mid-90s for most locations with upper 90s for parts of New York City and northeast New Jersey," the weather service said.

Heat indices that trigger these warnings measure the impact of heat plus humidity.

There will be "max(imum) heat index values of near 100 to 103 F across much of northeastern NJ, NYC, Rockland, Westchester and Nassau counties in NY and southern Fairfield County, CT and in the mid-90s to near 100 elsewhere within the heat advisory

for both today and on Wednesday," the weather service said in a briefing Tuesday morning.

Any downpours may hold off until around 4 p.m.

There is also a high risk of rip currents at ocean beaches through Wednesday evening, the weather service said.

Any thunderstorms Tuesday will likely include "gusty winds," the weather service said, though there is also a 15% chance of "strong, damaging winds." And there is the potential for minor flooding.

Storms may continue off and on through much of the night. Patchy fog will likely welcome anyone up and about early Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s official high is 86 degrees but it should feel hotter, and storms are not expected to sweep in until the late afternoon and after nightfall.

"Heat indices are going to be mainly in the 95 to 100 degree range for much of the region with again some lower 100s for parts of New York City and northeast New Jersey," the weather service predicted.

Eastern Suffolk and Connecticut’s Middlesex and New London likely will not qualify for heat advisories as this measure should fall just short of the 95 it must reach for two days in a row, the weather service explained.

Any thunderstorms that muscle in wil also have gusty winds, but the odds of damaging winds slip to just 5%.

Thursday should be mostly sunny in between any rain. There is a 50% chance of more showers and thunderstorms though it should be cooler, with thermometers capped at 80 degrees, according to the weather service.

Late Thursday into Friday, the weather service said, is when any trailing storms from Tropical Storm Elsa may prove troublesome.

"Elsa makes its closest approach just south of Long Island early morning Friday through the afternoon," the weather service said, citing the National Hurricane Center’s forecast.

It cautioned, "If the current trend holds instances of nuisance flooding and lowered visibilities due to heavy rain could be significant threats."

"Regardless of the track evolution it is likely that strong rip currents and coastal impacts will become a concern and an area of focus for later this week," it said.

Tropical Storm Elsa, with 60 mph the top speed for its sustained winds, was about 50 miles southwest of Key West in Florida at 5 a.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

A hurricane watch was issued for western and central Florida from Egmont Key, near St. Petersburg, to about 250 miles or so north to the Steinhatchee River.

A tropical storm watch was issued for the Georgia coast and portions of the South Carolina coast.

Highs for Long Island are expected to be near 80 degrees Friday.

And then a cloud-clearing high pressure system "briefly" reaches the Northeast, the weather service said, so Saturday should be sunny, with the daytime temperature rising to 81 degrees.

By Sunday, there should be at least some sunshine, though there is a 30% chance of rain, and a top daytime temperature of 79 degrees.

Monday should be partly sunny with a high of 78 degrees.