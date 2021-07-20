Sunny with a high near 86 degrees is the forecast for Tuesday, and while afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, after that the skies should be mostly clear until Sunday, the forecasters said.

And Tuesday's heat should be more tolerable than it would be if the humidity were sky high.

"Temperatures by this afternoon will approach 90 in the metro areas, but heat index values by and large fall short of heat advisory criteria, thus not issuing any headlines for heat for today," the National Weather Service said.

Heat indices measure the combination of heat and humidity to signal what it really feels likes outside.

Out West, the drought and the continuing heat wave are increasing the threat of wildfires while isolated thunderstorms and flash flooding could arise in the Lower Great Lakes and Northeast, the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

On Long Island, powerful winds are the main threat that may arise Wednesday if storms sweep in, mostly after 2 p.m., the weather service said. The odds of rain are 50%.

A daytime high of 86 degrees is again expected, and any storms, arriving with a cold front, should end by about 8 p.m. or so. With more westerly air flowing in, the humidity will ease, lowering heat indices, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Thursday sure sounds like a winner: it "will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with noticeably less humid and comfortable conditions," the weather service said, with thermometers during the day rising no higher than the mid-80s.

Friday should be similar, though possibly slightly cooler.

The official high of 86 degrees on Thursday will be the highest — by at least a couple of degrees — until about Monday, the forecasters said.

High pressure will "more strongly build in on Saturday with generally benign conditions and temperatures remaining near normal," they added.

Clear skies result from high pressure systems because their falling air dries and cools.

Highs near 82 degrees are expected Saturday.

However, a cold front may usher in showers and thunderstorms as soon as early as Sunday morning, the weather service said. The odds of rain are 40%.

A high near 80 degrees is predicted.

Monday’s downpour odds are 30%, and it could well be warmer.

"A warm southerly flow ahead of the cold front will allow Monday to be the hottest day," the weather service said.

"Highs near 90 are forecast for northeast New Jersey and New York City, with 80s expected elsewhere," it said, adding higher humidity will make it feel warmer.