Yes, Tuesday will be hot and humid — at least until evening showers and thunderstorms, which could possibly strike again on Wednesday and Thursday — before a welcome stretch of cooler, drier and sunnier weather arrives.

Dew points on Tuesday will reach the "oppressive" range in the high 60s, but a cold front is approaching and cooler winds should help keep heat indices below 95 "for much of the area, with an isolated reading possible in the New York City metro area," the National Weather Service said.

Once again, it said, "Some haze may start to move in aloft from wildfires out West, but this looks to happen late into the afternoon or evening."

Highs in the upper 80s are expected.

Tuesday's chances of showers and thunderstorms are 30% and they may arrive as soon as 8 p.m., but could possibly hold off until around 2 a.m., the weather service said. While "widespread" severe storms are not anticipated, southern Connecticut and the Lower Hudson Valley face a marginal risk of severe storms, along with possible flash flooding, it said.

There are more dire potential weather hazards in much of the rest of the country.

"Excessive rainfall" threatens parts of the Upper Midwest and Upper Great Lakes through Wednesday morning, according to the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center, while excessive heat is expected for the Northern High Plains and that hot weather will stretch from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Southern, Central and Northern Plains.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Long Island, Wednesday’s weather will be calm by comparison. The chances of downpours and storms are 20%, and the high for the day should reach about 82 degrees.

On Thursday, a warm front will move up from the south, followed by a cold front that evening, which could bring some afternoon or evening storms, the weather service said, "especially from New York City west in the afternoon, spreading east into Long Island and southern Connecticut as well."

The odds of showers are 50%. A daytime high of 77 degrees is anticipated.

From Friday through Sunday, the skies should be partly to mostly sunny, with daytime highs running around the low 80s.

While stray early-morning or late-day storms are possible out East on Friday, a high pressure system should develop, the weather service said. That should clear the skies as its falling air dries and cools.

Any weekend storms should be isolated, the weather service said.

"High temperatures through the period should be a little below average through Saturday, then should moderate to near average Sunday/Monday," it said.

July’s mean temperature is 73.9 degrees in Islip, according to the weather service’s records, which begin in 1963. The maximum is 81.7 degrees, and the minimum is 66.