Clouds and then more clouds — but no rain — with thermometers perched just under 80 degrees is Tuesday’s forecast for Long Island.

And the Island is in for a coolish stretch: daytime temperatures for the next week will rise no higher than the low 80s, and fall into the high 60s at night, the National Weather Service said.

While there may be some showers Wednesday and Thursday, the Friday to Monday period should be mostly sunny, the weather service said.

Clouds could bring rain

Tuesday’s cool temperatures will be partly due to the clouds’ ability to block the sun.

"Partly cloudy conditions to start the day will quickly become mostly cloudy," the weather service said.

Those same clouds, however, may bring at least a little rain on Wednesday, when the chances of showers are 20% after 2 p.m. as the "wave" of a frontal boundary draws near, the weather service said.

"There are some timing differences with this wave, but a general consensus supports the highest probability of showers lying across the east of Long Island and southeast Connecticut," it said.

The two primary patterns driving Long Island’s weather this week are a broad trough, or a low pressure system that lies to the west, which is countered by a ridge, or an area of high pressure in the western Atlantic, the weather service said.

Rain arrives with low pressure systems, as warm, rising air allows vapors to condense. High pressure systems clear away clouds as falling air dries and cools.

Thursday may see more showers, when the odds of rain rise to 40%, as the trough "lifts across the northeast and weakens," the weather service added.

"Probability of showers decreases through Thursday night and it is possible dry conditions return sooner given the recent model trends," the weather service said.

Heavy downpours would be the exception.

"Forecast rain amounts range from around one-hundredth (of an inch) near the New York City metro to an average (of) about one-half inch across the Forks of Long Island," the weather service said.

Still, it cautioned, "There could be a few moderate to heavy showers across eastern portions of the area, so locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out here."

By Friday on Long Island, the sunshine should return, the weather service said, "as weak high pressure from the west will begin to assume control of our weather."

And those clear skies should last through Monday.

National outlook

Starting this Tuesday, however, much of the Gulf Coast and Southeast are in for a "multi-day heavy rain event as several rounds of potentially heavy rains move along the front where low pressure waves are forecast to form," the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

And parts of the South will be cold, the weather prediction center said, with "high temperatures 10-15 degrees colder than average from North Florida into the Southeast and Carolinas."

The central to Southern Rockies can expect heavy rains, and more heat looks likely for the interior West Coast and northern Plains, it predicted.