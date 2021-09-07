Tuesday’s exceptionally fine weather, with a cloud-clearing high pressure system, will restart the work week after the Labor Day holiday on a high note — but storms are possible mid-week.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service said, "Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, which is seasonable for early September. Dewpoints in the 50s will give a comfortable feel to the air."

Starting Wednesday, a mid- to upper-level trough, or rain-producing low pressure system, will sweep south from over the Great Lakes, which will push a cold front — and possible thunderstorms — ahead of it.

And Hurricane Larry, expected to cross over Bermuda Thursday, will likely remain off the Eastern Seaboard, though there is a high risk that its swells will create dangerous rip currents from Wednesday to Friday, said the weather service said, which issued a hazardous weather outlook.

Temperatures during the next seven days should stick to the upper 70s during the day, and slip to the mid-60s at night.

Thunderstorms likely

"On Wednesday, much of the East Coast will see an increasing chance of thunderstorms especially later in the afternoon into the evening as the cold front pushes steadily through the region," the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

It added, "By Thursday morning, the best chance of showers and storms will be across eastern New England ahead of the front while drier air will begin to filter into the Mid-Atlantic behind the front."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The chance of showers on Long Island on Wednesday is 70%, the weather service said, with as much as half an inch of rain possible. The odds that rain will linger into Thursday are 40%.

And the ground may be water-logged in spots after the historic rainfall from Ida last week, when more than 8 inches of rain fell in parts of the tri-state area.

This prompted the Weather Prediction Center to assign a marginal to slight risk of excessive rainfall and flash flooding to New York City, northeast New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley and southwest Connecticut, the weather service said.

"Localized flash flooding of urban and poor drainage areas, as well as already swollen quick responding small rivers, streams, and creeks cannot be ruled out," it said, noting that some stretches of the Passaic River in New Jersey remain in what it calls the "flood stage," which means any overflow could cause damage.

Hurricane Larry, with 120-mph winds churning around 830 miles southeast of Bermuda at 5 a.m. Tuesday, should travel over the resort island on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.

It then should turn north, due to a subtropical high pressure system in the central Atlantic Ocean. And that trough descending from the Great Lakes should help push Larry out into the Atlantic, the forecasters said.

"As the trough moves over the western Atlantic, Larry should accelerate northeastward deeper into the mid-latitudes on Friday and Saturday, passing near or over portions of Atlantic Canada," the hurricane center said.

Then as high pressure, with falling, drying air, builds in as that trough exits, the Friday to Monday stretch looks mainly clear.

The weather service did offer a word of caution, however: "Conditions will be dry Friday into much of the weekend with a low probability of precipitation across the interior Sunday afternoon and then again on Monday."