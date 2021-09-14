Sunshine and a daytime high of 78 degrees, plus high humidity, will greet Long Islanders on Tuesday.

"There are very few signs of autumn across most of the Lower 48 as temperatures remain above their seasonal averages through midweek," the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

Wednesday also looks bright and clear — at least until nightfall, when the odds of showers and thunderstorms are 40%.

Downpours may last into Thursday and Friday — the odds of rain are 50% and 30%, respectively — before an at least partly sunny weekend, the weather service said.

Daytime temperatures all week will reach the upper 70s, hitting 80 degrees on Sunday, with night time lows descending into the mid-60s.

Locally-heavy rainfall possible

Tuesday night will feel quite summery as a warm front travels north into the region.

"It`ll feel more muggy, with lows mostly in the upper 60s to lower 70s," the weather service said.

Any storms on Wednesday, as a cold front nears, should "hold off until the afternoon — mainly north and west of the city," it said.

Showers can develop ahead of cold fronts, as they lift warm air ahead of them, so it rises and cools into vapors.

"Thunderstorms that move through the area late day Wednesday into Thursday may produce locally-heavy rainfall that may lead to some isolated nuisance flooding in low-lying spots," the weather service said, cautioning there is at least a low threat of flash floods.

With possible large hail forming, the weather service’s storm prediction center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather, with a slight risk just to the northwest.

Friday’s weather appears "unsettled," the weather service said, partly because a rain-causing low pressure system may develop off the southeast coast and potentially mesh with the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas, which was about 30 miles south-southwest of Houston at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

"For now, have kept highest probability of precipitation across eastern Long Island and southern Connecticut, capped at chance," the weather service advised.

While no longer a hurricane, Nicholas is deluging the Gulf Coast, with some areas expected to get 20 inches of rain, and life-threatening flash floods could threaten much of the Deep South for the next two days, the National Hurricane Center said.

Saturday on Long Island should be the first day of a three-day sunny stretch, as a cloud-clearing high pressure system could develop. And as soon as Sunday, the weather service said, "a slightly cooler and drier airmass (is forecast) to enter the northeast."