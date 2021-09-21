Showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, and become more likely Thursday and Friday, ahead of a sunny weekend, the forecasters said.

Daytime highs will remain in the mid- to upper 70s all week. Night time temperatures will retreat to the 60s, the National Weather Service said.

The showers will arrive with a strong cold front, which is now pushing north and east, that will slowly replace a cloud-clearing high pressure system, according to the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center.

The denser air in cold fronts can spark storms by lifting moist air in front, with those vapors then condensing into clouds. Right now, the front is "providing a focus for showers (and) thunderstorms from the Great Lakes to southern Texas into the Great Lakes," the weather prediction center said.

The wind Tuesday morning, now blowing gently from the northeast, will shift to the east and south, which means the humidity sweeping up from the Gulf of Mexico will rise throughout the day, the weather service said.

The dew point will climb from the low 50s to the middle 60s by the evening. Dew points measure when air is cold enough to condense into vapors. Anything above 60 is considered sticky and above 65 the humidity is uncomfortable.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents on Tuesday, and a high risk from Wednesday morning though Wednesday evening, the weather service cautioned.

Light showers possible today

"Much of any precipitation will hold off until tonight, but there will be a slight chance for light showers, mainly for Long Island, northeast New Jersey, and New York City this afternoon as the moisture moves in from the south," the weather service said Tuesday.

Any downpours might continue into Wednesday and on into Thursday, when the cold front should reach the tri-state area, boosting the odds of rain to 50%. As it travels through the region, those odds climb to 60% on Friday, according to the weather service.

On Thursday, the weather service said, "The high humidity and some daytime heating may spark an isolated thunderstorm across portions of the Lower Hudson Valley, northeast New Jersey, southwestern Connecticut, and New York City."

What it calls "moderate to briefly heavy rain" could drench those locations, which means flash flooding will be possible as the front is expected to not only move slowly, but much of the ground, mainly in northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley, is still water-logged from previous storms.

There is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall on Thursday for northern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley, according to the weather prediction center.

"The best chance for the rainfall will be Thursday night into Friday morning, with the cold front passing to the east in the afternoon or early evening hours," the weather service said.

Should a high pressure system arrive sooner than anticipated, stars might be visible Friday night.

"It`s quite possible that much of the area clears out by early evening as high pressure noses in from the southwest," the weather service said.

Another cold front draws near Saturday night, which might bring some scattered showers.

But that appears to be the less likely scenario, the weather service said: "However, it should be mainly dry with a surge of drier and cooler air Sunday into Monday."