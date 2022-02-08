Tuesday on Long Island will be breezy, cloudy through mid-morning and clear later, with a high near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s Upton forecast.

The early-morning commute started overcast and chilly, with a temperature of 37 degrees shortly after 5 a.m. Night temperatures were forecast to dip to 26 degrees.

The weather service predicted a similar pattern for the rest of the week, with sunny, clear days, daytime highs in the low to mid-40s and night and overnight lows near or below freezing.

Saturday will be warmer, with a high of 48 degrees predicted, but weekend overnight lows are expected to dip to 27 on Saturday and 19 on Sunday.