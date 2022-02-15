TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long Island weather: Cold continues today, with a storm ahead

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
It’s a frigid 16 degrees — with single-digit wind chills — to start off Tuesday, weather that’s making Punxsutawney Phil and Malverne Mel's predictions of six more weeks of winter look more likely by the day.

With a wind chill real-feel of six degrees at 5 a.m. and a high of 29 degrees predicted for Tuesday afternoon, it certainly feels like February.

The National Weather Service said that while warmer weather is expected Wednesday, a storm system moving through the area Thursday night into Friday figures to bring heavy rain and possible gale-force winds to our area — with the potential for wind gusts "in excess of 60 mph."

The good news is that temperatures soaring into the 50s on Thursday will save Long Islanders from any threat of a major winter snowstorm.

For now, expect a daytime high of under 30 degrees, with temperatures dipping back under 20 degrees, overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, the weather service said. Long Island could close in on 50 degrees Wednesday.

The weather service said a small craft advisory is in effect Tuesday for Atlantic Ocean waters from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Montauk Point through 6 a.m. — and east of Montauk until 1 p.m.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

