It’s cold out Tuesday, with sub-freezing temperatures in many areas to start the day, but highs are headed into the 40s across Long Island.

Don’t let that rising temperature fool you, however.

The National Weather Service said winds of 5 to 15 mph will keep the wind chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

Worse, there’s a chance of showers late Tuesday.

Despite sunny skies and temperatures approaching 50 degrees Wednesday, the weather service said there is a slight chance of showers Wednesday night into Thursday — though there should be a lot of sunshine Thursday and Friday, with some sunshine Saturday.

Temperatures those days will barely crack 40 degrees if at all, with overnight temperatures dipping back into the teens and 20s.

Long Islanders could also be in for showers Saturday night into Sunday.

It’s hard to believe it’s March. But there’s no exceptional weather on tap, though there is a small craft advisory in effect from noon through 6 a.m. Wednesday from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point out to 20 nautical miles — with swells of 3-4 feet expected, the weather service said.