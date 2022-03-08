TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny and cool, snow possible overnight

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s are in store Tuesday, but enjoy the ride to the top of the rollercoaster while you can — because the National Weather Service is calling for a plunge into the 30s Tuesday night, with snow overnight into Wednesday.

Then, forecasters at the weather service said, temperatures will be back in the upper 40s Thursday and Friday, with partly sunny skies on tap both days, before Long Island gets doused with rain Friday night into Saturday, when temperatures should be in the low-to-mid 50s.

All before sunny skies return Sunday — though Long Islanders can expect a high of just 38 degrees.

Uh, yeah. Welcome to early March weather.

For Tuesday, the weather service said Long Island can expect northwest winds of 5-15 mph and clear, sunny skies.

But a system moving into the area overnight will bring with it trace amounts of snow, with accumulations of less than a half-inch possible on Wednesday. The chance of snow, sleet or rain is 90%.

There’s a small craft warning in effect for the Long Island Sound and all South Shore bays until 1 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

For offshore Atlantic Ocean waters out to 20 nautical miles the advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Fire Island Inlet and until 10 p.m. from Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point. A gale warning was canceled.

The average high temperature for this date is 47 degrees, according to the New York City Almanac, with a record high of 76 degrees in 1987.

The record low for the date is 8 degrees, set in 1883.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More news

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder speaking
Officials: Cops investigating shooting at Green Acres Mall
Long Islanders venturing out, like folks in Port
Fading omicron has experts preaching what they practice
This grey heron in Manhasset Valley Park will
NWS warns of high winds through overnight with cold front 
Aija Dorsey, 83, originally from Latvia, holds a
Rally at Long Beach temple calls for peace in Ukraine
Ellen Gallagher is presented a helmet after the
Friends, family mourn ex-FDNY firefighter from West Islip
Taxi driver Thomas Moroughan makes an appearance in
Nassau agrees to pay cabdriver shot by cop $2M
Didn’t find what you were looking for?