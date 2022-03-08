Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s are in store Tuesday, but enjoy the ride to the top of the rollercoaster while you can — because the National Weather Service is calling for a plunge into the 30s Tuesday night, with snow overnight into Wednesday.

Then, forecasters at the weather service said, temperatures will be back in the upper 40s Thursday and Friday, with partly sunny skies on tap both days, before Long Island gets doused with rain Friday night into Saturday, when temperatures should be in the low-to-mid 50s.

All before sunny skies return Sunday — though Long Islanders can expect a high of just 38 degrees.

Uh, yeah. Welcome to early March weather.

For Tuesday, the weather service said Long Island can expect northwest winds of 5-15 mph and clear, sunny skies.

But a system moving into the area overnight will bring with it trace amounts of snow, with accumulations of less than a half-inch possible on Wednesday. The chance of snow, sleet or rain is 90%.

There’s a small craft warning in effect for the Long Island Sound and all South Shore bays until 1 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For offshore Atlantic Ocean waters out to 20 nautical miles the advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Fire Island Inlet and until 10 p.m. from Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point. A gale warning was canceled.

The average high temperature for this date is 47 degrees, according to the New York City Almanac, with a record high of 76 degrees in 1987.

The record low for the date is 8 degrees, set in 1883.