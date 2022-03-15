Long Islanders can expect sunshine and springlike warmth this week — except on Thursday and Saturday, when rain is possible, the National Weather Service said.

Highs should be in the mid-50s Tuesday, with a light wind, the weather service said.

"There should be plenty of sunshine, especially during the peak heating of the day, and temperatures will remain above seasonal normals," the weather service said.

Similar weather is expected for Wednesday.

But then there is a 70% chance of rain on Thursday, and highs are predicted to be in the low 50s, the weather service said.

There should be a respite from the rain on Friday, when highs are expected to be in the upper 50s.

The rain will return on Saturday, when showers are likely after 2 p.m. Highs in the mid-50s are predicted.

Then, the weather service said, "Dry conditions and a gusty northwest flow (are) likely on Sunday as this system pulls away, with high pressure building in for early next week."

Temperatures should be in the low 50s Sunday, the weather service said.

Monday will be sunny, with highs in the mid-50s, the weather service said.