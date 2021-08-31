Patches of fog Tuesday will clear out later in the morning, leading to a cloudy and "quite warm" day — and then the remnants of Ida will arrive on Long Island Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and potential flash flooding, the National Weather Service said.

Highs Tuesday are expected to be in the mid-80s. There is a slight chance of rain showers overnight, the weather service said.

But rain will become more likely during the day Wednesday, when a weakened Ida is expected to track near the region in the afternoon and into Thursday.

Between three and five inches of rain are predicted, though some areas could see more precipitation. And the rain could be heavy at times, falling at one to two inches per hour, the weather service said.

Due to "abnormally wet conditions" this summer, the weather service said there is a threat of flash flooding of rivers, streams and low-lying shore communities.

A flash flood watch will be in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday through 2 p.m. Thursday.

There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Intense rain predicted

Then-Hurricane Ida battered Louisiana Sunday, its wind gusts of more than 170 mph knocking out power to much of New Orleans and more than a million customers. It was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday afternoon.

As Ida moves into the tri-state region, showers will be likely everywhere after 2 p.m. Wednesday, but the rain could arrive earlier in some areas, including western Long Island.

"Rain will become more intense as the day progresses with heavy rain expected Wednesday night for the entire region," the weather service said.

The heaviest rain will likely be in Suffolk County and across southern Connecticut, the weather service said.

The showers will then taper off by early Thursday evening.

Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday.

After the rain departs, there could be some gusty winds Thursday night into Friday.

Friday will then be breezy and mostly clear, with lower humidity, the weather service said.

"This should lead to an excellent start to the weekend with seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity levels," the weather service said.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

Labor Day's forecast also looks promising, with partly sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees predicted.