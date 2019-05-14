While drier air is on the way, it won't be fast enough for fans and golfers Tuesday at the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale.

On day two of practice, tournament-goers will still get some clouds, chilly temperatures and late-afternoon showers, forecasters say.

Tuesday’s a “transition day” leading into Wednesday and its mostly sunny skies, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Look for clouds, even possible “slivers of sunshine” Tuesday, as showers enter the picture later in the afternoon into the evening. Temps are still to be well below normal, rising to just the low 50s, with 67 the normal high for the day. That’s in keeping with Monday, which tied the day’s record for coldest high temperature — 51 degrees, last seen in 2017.

As of around 10 a.m., the automated weather station at Republic Airport in Farmingdale, right in the neighborhood of Bethpage Black, was reporting cloudy skies and a temperature of 46 degrees. Further to the east, Long Island MacArthur Airport was seeing clouds and 48 degrees.

Hang on for Wednesday, though, as that rain “gets out of here” and temperatures are expected to head up to the low 60s, Hoffman said.

Thursday, the day scorekeeping at the championship begins, is looking at slight chances of showers in the morning followed by partly sunny skies. That’s as temperatures are getting with the program, forecast to head up to the mid to upper 60s.

Friday? Look for a mix of sun and clouds with chances for a few late-afternoon showers and highs again in the mid to upper 60s.

After that, the "weekend looks great," Hoffman said, as Saturday and Sunday, the final days of the competition, are shaping up to be sunny with highs in the mid-60s.