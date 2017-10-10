Wednesday was expected to bring continuing above-normal temperatures, forecasters said, along with chances for showers.
The approach of a weakening low pressure area “will bring a chance of showers to the region beginning Wednesday afternoon as temperatures begin to turn cooler,” the National Weather Service said Tuesday afternoon in its regional summary.
Still, highs Wednesday could reach the low 70s, the weather service said. There was a slight chance for afternoon showers, with chances increasing overnight, when some gusty winds were forecast.
Temperatures were forecast to take a dip Thursday and Friday, with expected highs in the mid-60s, which would be closer to normal for this time of year, according to the weather service.
Once showers clear out, Thursday is forecast to bring mostly sunny skies, which also was expected to be the case Friday.
