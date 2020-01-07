Eastern Long Island could get one to two inches of snow overnight, but the rest of the Island will likely only see a dusting of snowflakes, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

Much of Tuesday will be dry, with clouds "increasing, lowering and thickening," the weather service said. Then Tuesday evening, either rain or a mix of rain and snow will fall, quickly turning into just snow.

Snowfall is possible after 7 p.m., the weather service said.

Light snow will continue through the night, ending after midnight, the weather service said.

Drivers should watch out for icy roads, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

The high Tuesday is expected to be near 42 degrees.

There is a slight chance of rain and snow Wednesday, but forecasters say it will be a mostly dry day with a high near 40 degrees. Expect winds of 14 to 21 mph, and possibly gusts of up to 33 mph, the weather service said.

Thursday is expected to be sunny but cold, with temperatures dipping down to the mid-30s. Friday looks to be warmer, with a high near 49 degrees, but mostly cloudy, the weather service said.

Rain is possible Saturday and Sunday, with highs expected in the 50s, the weather service said.