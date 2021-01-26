Forecast: Snow, sleet and rain on LI today, but not much accumulation

Tuesday and part of Wednesday sound miserable with snow, rain and sleet all expected, though there are two mercies: Long Island can expect less than one inch of snow and should escape the ice crystals forecast for other parts of the metro area.

The Thursday to Saturday stretch, meanwhile, is predicted to be clear and increasingly cold but snow may return Sunday, and Monday could see both rain and snow, the National Weather Service said.

Before that, light snow is expected to develop this Tuesday morning and expand eastward across the entire region, the weather service said.

"Initially, it should be cold enough for all snow everywhere, but within a couple of hours of starting, warm advection aloft will allow for sleet to mix in with the snow across the New York City metro area, western Long Island, and portions of northeast New Jersey," the weather service said.

It added, "By mid to late afternoon, temperatures should warm up enough at the surface for rain to start mixing in with the sleet, then plain rain by tonight for Long Island and the metro area."

The odds of this wintry mix — periods of which could continue during Tuesday night — are 80%. The daytime high should be 33 degrees, with a wind chill of 20 to 25.

Wednesday could start with rain and snow that may linger until 1 p.m., before switching to rain. The odds of that chilly mix are 40% and the daytime high is expected to be 42 degrees.

"(The) chance for precipitation continue into Wednesday morning, with the greatest chances for eastern areas as a trough associated with the coastal low remains over eastern Long Island and southeastern Connecticut. This trough could keep the chances for precipitation for these locations through the day Wednesday," the weather service said.

A trough is an elongated area of low pressure, which can produce rain as air condenses as it rises and cools.

And how is it that Long Island should escape the glazing of ice that could make driving in the rest of the metro area so perilous?

"Thermal profiles show that eastern areas likely remain saturated at the aforementioned temperatures, and a changeover is not anticipated there," the weather service said.

Thermals are what can make airplane flights turbulent. The weather service defines them as, "A relatively small-scale, rising air current produced when the Earth's surface is heated."

Clear and very cold

While Thursday’s high during the day should be a mild 36 degrees, Friday will be around 10 degrees colder, and the weather service predicted winds could kick up.

Then, the weather service said, "As high pressure builds over the region to begin the weekend the winds will relax for Saturday and Saturday night."

But look out: "This will be one of the colder two-day periods of the winter thus far," the weather service said. "Temperatures for Friday and Saturday will average several degrees below average, potentially around 10 degrees below average."

The night time low on Friday is expected to be 15 degrees. Saturday will have a high of 31 degrees during the day and a low at night of 20.

A mostly cloudy Sunday will have a daytime temperature of 38 degrees. And then, the weather service said: "Precipitation chances will increase late Sunday and Sunday night with mainly snow as the (type of precipitation)."

Referring to different layers of air in the atmosphere, the weather service added: "The mid levels may warm enough for a transition to a mix, or perhaps some rain along coastal sections. These details remain uncertain this far out."