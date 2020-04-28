TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny and warm

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Tuesday promises both sun and a bit of warmth, though it will still be a little cooler than usual with a daytime high of 62 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

That promising forecast, however, is a fleeting one, as showers return on Wednesday.

"As the warm front draws closer during the day on Wednesday expect cloudy skies with breezy conditions as the winds begin to increase out of the east and southeast," the weather service said.

"The chances of rain will increase, especially towards evening," the weather service said, adding temperatures will be lower than usual, only rising to the low to mid 50s.

Those downpours likely will stick around Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 50s predicted. Saturday and Sunday should be at least partly sunny, with highs in the 60s.

Rain may return Monday, the weather service said. A high near 60 degrees is predicted.


 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

