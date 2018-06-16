Sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s should make for a worry-free U.S. Open and Father’s Day weekend, forecasters said.

Winds were light for the morning of the U.S. Open’s second-to-last day at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, according to the National Weather Service.

News 12 meteorologist Pat Cavlin said it would be a beautiful day to head out east, with “gorgeous temperatures.”

“No clouds, no rain, no worries,” Cavlin said. “And that’s pretty much how it’s going to be as we go through the entire weekend.”

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s, the weather service said. “It’s going to be a picture-perfect day for Father’s Day,” Cavlin said.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s, the service said.