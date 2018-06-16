TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
78° Good Afternoon
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: U.S. Open weekend will see sun, highs in 80s

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com
Print

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s should make for a worry-free U.S. Open and Father’s Day weekend, forecasters said.

Winds were light for the morning of the U.S. Open’s second-to-last day at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, according to the National Weather Service.

News 12 meteorologist Pat Cavlin said it would be a beautiful day to head out east, with “gorgeous temperatures.”

“No clouds, no rain, no worries,” Cavlin said. “And that’s pretty much how it’s going to be as we go through the entire weekend.”

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s, the weather service said. “It’s going to be a picture-perfect day for Father’s Day,” Cavlin said.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s, the service said.

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com

More news

A sign and red-light camera on Middle Country Editorial: Red-light cameras are saving lives
Police investigate the scene where a vehicle fatally Police: Pedestrian fatally struck in Brentwood
Volunteers gather to unload food into the Long For LI Council of Churches, an uncertain future
Valley Stream Central High School held its prom Unforgettable faces of LI proms 2018
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is seen on Feb. At USMMA graduation, Mattis stresses integrity
Michael Canders, director of the aviation center at Push to reduce number killed in small plane crashes