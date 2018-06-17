Long Islanders will enjoy “a good deal of sunshine” on a hot Monday after nearly record-breaking warmth on Father’s Day, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

Sunday’s temperature at Islip was 87 degrees on Father’s Day, one degree short of a record, said weather service meteorologist Faye Morrone.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 80s in Nassau and western Suffolk counties, she said. Temperatures will be closer to 80 degrees on the Twin Forks.

ISLIP, NY 76° Broken Clouds 85°/65°

Islip’s record high for Monday is 89, but the forecast high temperature is only 85 degrees, she said.

Clouds will increase later on Monday from a cold front that could bring showers and thunderstorms Monday evening and overnight, which might linger into Tuesday morning, Morrone said.

It’ll be dry by midmorning, with temperatures “a little bit cooler” — mid-80s for most of the Island and upper 80s for western Nassau County.

On Wednesday, temperatures cool down to the mid- to upper 70s.

“That’s much more typical of this kind of mid-June this time of year,” she said.

Thursday and Friday should be sunny with temperatures in the low 80s, forecasters said.

Weather service meteorologist Carlie Buccola said the weather has been warm for this time of year.

“It’s surprising because the average temps for this time of year in Islip is 77 degrees. I know people expect it to be hot in June,” she said.