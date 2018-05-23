TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Rain, fog before temperatures pass 80

Morning rain is expected to clear up throughout

Morning rain is expected to clear up throughout Wednesday with high temps in the 80s, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Early morning rain and fog Wednesday should clear as the day goes on, and temperatures should top 80 degrees, forecasters said.

There was some thunder and lightning overnight, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said.

“Wednesday is going to be a beautiful day,” he added.

Thursday and Friday should be sunny with a high temperature both days in the mid-70s to low 80s, the National Weather Service said.

Memorial Day weekend will have a mix of sun and showers, forecasters said.

It begins with a mostly sunny Saturday, followed by a chance of rain Sunday and Monday, the holiday, forecasters said.

“Neither Sunday nor Monday are washouts, but we do have showers in play,” Cavlin said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

