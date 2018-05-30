It will be cloudy Wednesday over Long Island with temperatures hitting a high of 70 degrees, about 10 degrees lower than Tuesday, forecasters said.

Most morning fog should burn off early, and a dense fog advisory was expected to expire at 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said he expected some of the fog would linger through the early afternoon over the South Shore and eastern areas of the Island.

“Visibility has improved a little bit this morning,” Hoffman said.

Wednesday could also be the last dry day for a while. The forecast calls for a chance of rain every ensuing day through early next week.

Temperatures will be fairly steady for the next week, ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s, the weather service said.