TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Morning
53° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Partly sunny Wednesday in upper 60s

The forecast calls for partly sunny skies Wednesday

The forecast calls for partly sunny skies Wednesday on Long Island with temperatures in the upper 60s. Photo Credit: Newsday

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

The forecast calls for partly sunny skies Wednesday on Long Island with temperatures in the upper 60s.

“It’s going to be a gorgeous start to our morning, but as we get toward this afternoon we’re going to see some clouds building,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“There’s a very small chance of a short shower this afternoon,” he said.

It will be mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, and the weekend looks like a split decision with a 50-50 chance of showers Saturday and a mostly cloudy Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will reach a high near 70 degrees Thursday, near 80 Friday and in the mid-70s both weekend days, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

More news

The grave of Henry Yarsinske at Long Island A D-Day hero lies in quiet repose at LI cemetery
Great tomatoes lead to great expectations: Here Wyatt Enter the 2018 Great LI Tomato Challenge
Brentwood High School students toss their hats in Long Island's Senior Class of 2018
Valley Stream Mayor Edwin Fare said residents are Village may install light at deadly intersection
Jovani Ligurgo, 2, is seen in an undated Cops: Man may have fled state with 2-year-old son
Composite: Mercy High School's 1966 valedictorian, John Raynor, McGann valedictorians weigh legacy amid closing