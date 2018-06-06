The forecast calls for partly sunny skies Wednesday on Long Island with temperatures in the upper 60s.

“It’s going to be a gorgeous start to our morning, but as we get toward this afternoon we’re going to see some clouds building,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“There’s a very small chance of a short shower this afternoon,” he said.

ISLIP, NY 53° Clear 69°/53°

It will be mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, and the weekend looks like a split decision with a 50-50 chance of showers Saturday and a mostly cloudy Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will reach a high near 70 degrees Thursday, near 80 Friday and in the mid-70s both weekend days, the weather service said.