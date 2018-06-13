Morning showers Wednesday should clear up by early afternoon, but there is still a chance of showers throughout the day on Long Island, forecasters said.
Predawn temperatures were about 60 degrees — some 10 degrees warmer than the same time Tuesday — and were expected to hit a high in the mid-70s later in the day, forecasters said.
“It’s not going to be a total washout, but we will have a few showers,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Steven Strouss said.
It will be sunny Thursday with temperatures hitting a high in the low 80s, and it will be sunny again Friday with temperatures reaching a high in the mid-70s, the National Weather Service said.
Both Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with temperatures in the low 80s, the weather service said.
